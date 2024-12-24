Warriors land speedy transfer wide receiver from Stanford

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Proving the transfer portal works both ways, the Hawaii football team secured a commitment from a speedy receiver from Stanford.

Jackson Harris, who entered the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago, said he has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. Harris will enroll at UH in January, and then participate in the Warriors’ offseason program and spring training.

Harris is 6 feet 3, 205 pounds, and has been timed at 23 mph in the “flying 10,” a formula that measures a player at full sprint. Harris will have three seasons of eligibility at UH.

“I really like Coach (Jared) Ursua and Coach (Timmy) Chang,” Harris said, referencing the Warriors’ receivers coach and head coach/offensive play-caller. “Hawaii throws the ball a lot. I’m trying to get better and develop, and that’s how I’m going to do it by catching passes.”

Harris was a late to football, playing soccer instead of participating in Pop Warner football. As a Berkeley (Calif.) High sophomore, he played during the COVID-19 season in 2020. The next year, despite being limited to four games because of a broken finger, he had more than 600 receiving yards.

As a senior, Harris was the state leader in regular-season receiving yards (1,492) and touchdown receptions. The 4-star prospect received offers from California, Utah, UNLV and Stanford. He chose the Cardinal because he wanted to remain in the Bay Area.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“I went across the Bay,” he said. “It was a good move. Things didn’t work out in the end, but I don’t regret it.”

During last week’s UH-sponsored recruiting trip, Harris met Micah Alejado, the Warriors’ presumptive No. 1 quarterback. “He’s a baller,” Harris said. “We’re going to connect really well. I’m looking forward to working with him. It’s going to be fun.”

Harris is projected to compete at one of the two wideout positions in UH’s four-wide offense.

Eighteen players who started the 2024 season on the UH roster entered the transfer portal, including receivers Nick Cenacle and Dekel Crowdus. Cenacle posted on social media that he committed to Florida Atlantic.