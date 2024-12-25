Letter: Be free to spread joy and hope this season

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In the world today both freedom and equality are seen as fundamental values. In fact, they are contradictory. Equality can be assured only by curtailing freedom. “Independent” freedom without equality is a form of anarchy. True freedom is surrender of self in the service of others. “Interdependent” freedom is equality by service.

Let us, in this season of anticipation, seek love, joy, faith and hope by giving to the other by gift, touch and smile.

Dick Walenta

Kailua

