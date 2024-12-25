Letter: More funds for Honolulu Zoo, less for useless boondoggles

Our neighbor across the street just came back from a heartbreaking visit to our beloved Honolulu Zoo. It is beyond belief that the people in charge of Honolulu can spend billions on a white elephant rail system and millions to take a neighborhood theater from its owners, but cannot keep this treasure alive. The chimpanzees are gone and the grounds are untended.

It demonstrates once again that Hawaii’s government is terrible at maintaining things, whether it be the zoo or the university.

It is very distressing that this tarnished jewel, which with Kapiolani Park anchors one end of our primary tourism magnet, has become so timeworn and shabby.

All Honolulu residents should make their voices heard and pressure our mayor and our City Council to make the zoo a vibrant place for all of our visitors and our own families to enjoy and cherish.

John Arnest

Wilhelmina Rise

