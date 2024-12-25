Letter: Situation in Gaza all the worse for women, girls

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I watched Amy Goodman’s award-winning news hour “Democracy Now!” on ‘Olelo TV just days ago. An articulate and desperate Palestinian-American gentleman with relatives in Gaza struggling to live even one more day discoursed about the “unlivability” of Gaza for now many, many months.

He cited “no clean water,” “no sewage infrastructure,” etc. He concluded with the lament that girls and women have no chance to attend to their menstrual needs.

I cannot express how empathetically angry that made me — a widower, the father of two daughters, the grandfather of a granddaughter. May the obedient servant USA and malevolent colonial Zionist Israel be damned.

Robert H. Stiver

Pearl City

