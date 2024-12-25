Off the news: Consider serving on neighborhood board

Give your community the gift of service — and grow from the experience — by becoming a candidate for your neighborhood board. The application period is now open to serve on your area’s board, a valuable conduit between the community and local government. The neighborhood boards are advisory in nature, but provide feedback and sway on issues such as public capital improvement projects and zoning concerns.

Applications for two-year terms are available online at web5.hnl.info/nbe. The filing deadline is Feb. 21, and voting will run from April 25 through May 16.