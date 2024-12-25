Winners and finalists in the Star-Advertiser 2024 Keiki Kalikimaka contest

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Here are the winners and finalists in our annual celebration marking the holiday season with drawings from our children.

FIRST PLACE

Ellie Ku, 9

SECOND PLACE

Jonnelli Moya, 5

THIRD PLACE

Jade Liao, 12

