Column: Secure Hawaii’s energy future through efficiency and unity

As we navigate a future of uncertainty in federal energy policy, one thing remains clear: energy efficiency offers stability and solutions in a complex world.

For decades, energy efficiency has been a cornerstone of Hawaii’s energy strategy, delivering unmatched financial and environmental benefits to island families and businesses. Now, with the potential for federal rollbacks on clean energy programs, Hawaii’s leadership in energy efficiency is more crucial than ever.

Hawai‘i Energy, as the state’s Public Benefits Fund administrator, has been at the forefront of this effort. Through education, financial incentives and technical expertise, we empower residents and businesses to save energy, reduce costs and contribute to Hawaii’s ambitious goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045. Our mission is simple yet vital: to make energy efficiency accessible and achievable for all, ensuring a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The benefits of energy efficiency are undeniable. Since its inception in 1992, the ENERGY STAR program has saved American families and businesses more than $500 billion in energy costs. For a typical household, choosing ENERGY STAR products can lead to annual savings of about $450. These savings extend beyond lowering energy bills; energy efficiency drives job creation, enhances energy security and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. In Hawaii, where energy costs are among the highest in the nation, the impact of these savings is even more profound.

Federal policy changes could challenge this progress. The incoming administration has signaled potential rollbacks on clean energy initiatives established under the Biden administration, such as the CHIPS Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. These laws have been instrumental in promoting energy efficiency nationwide. Their dilution could hinder progress, making local efforts even more critical.

Fortunately, Hawaii’s strong legislative and regulatory framework provides a solid foundation for continued progress. Our state has long been a leader in clean energy, with policies such as the Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standards (EEPS), which set ambitious targets for reducing electricity consumption. Recent wins, including updated appliance standards and clean lighting initiatives, underscore Hawaii’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

We also commend Gov. Josh Green, the Hawaii Legislature, the state Public Utilities Commission and past leaders for their foresight in establishing these policies. Their efforts have created a resilient framework that allows Hawaii to lead in clean energy, even amid shifting federal priorities. This leadership has positioned Hawai‘i Energy to deliver significant benefits: for every dollar invested in our programs, $7 is saved in energy costs — a testament to energy efficiency’s effectiveness as a cost-saving and environmentally responsible solution.

Energy efficiency is not just about reducing bills; it is about ensuring a sustainable future for all. Rising energy costs and the increasing impacts of climate change demand decisive action. Hawai‘i Energy remains steadfast in our commitment to helping residents and businesses navigate these challenges through programs that deliver real and measurable impacts.

When federal policy shifts, the responsibility often falls to states, cities and local organizations to maintain momentum. Hawaii has shown time and again that we are up to the task. But achieving our clean energy goals will require collective action. Policymakers, businesses and communities must work together to sustain and expand energy efficiency initiatives, ensuring Hawaii remains a leader in this space.

The stakes have never been higher. Energy efficiency is not just a solution; it is a necessity for Hawaii’s energy future. Together, we can navigate these uncertain times and reaffirm our state’s commitment to a cleaner, more resilient future. Let’s seize this moment to build on our progress and create lasting benefits for generations to come.

Caroline Carl is executive director of Hawai‘i Energy.