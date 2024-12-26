Letter: Billionaires aren’t the real victims, but we are

Billionaires will no longer have to buy politicians to get what they want from the government. Now they are being paid to get what they want as Donald Trump’s appointees.

Trump has shown the way to power is to be upfront and blatant about crossing lines. Don’t just lie, lie big. Don’t just locker-talk your sexual exploits, publicly brag about them. Don’t just bully, destroy. Don’t pretend you have solutions when you really don’t, proclaim yourself as the savior — the chosen one to save America. Play the victim card to give the impression that billionaires, just like the rest of us, are victims of the same rigged system.

Just as we have become inured to so much that was previously unacceptable, it appears that we are now OK with billionaires running the country, openly and blatantly, at our expense.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

