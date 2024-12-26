Letter: Fix crosswalks before building Ala Wai bridge

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Ala Wai Ala Pono Bridge should be delayed until all the streets and crosswalks are repaired in and around Waikiki.

There are numerous pedestrian crosswalks that suffer without timely maintenance, as displayed daily by faded crosswalk markings.

In addition, Ala Wai Boulevard will be subject to traffic delays and noise if the Ala Pono project continues. Imagine the hundreds of construction trucks loaded with sand and gravel awaiting their turn to unload while traffic backs up along Ala Wai Boulevard.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

