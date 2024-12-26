Letter: Make real effort to rid isles of invasive species

The recent environmental report from Washington regarding the eradication of “murder hornets” brought both hope and despair. If our state and county governments took invasive species seriously, we could eradicate some of the most ominous threats to these islands. We could fully engage, public and private. But so far, we choose to underinform the public, sidestep the funding, and slough off the responsibility to disabled offices and contractors in a pretense of doing.

Make the real efforts, or we will have a rail system but no coconut trees, and a stadium but no safe yards or parks to play in. Banana patches and papaya fields are sweet memories, and tropical nights have been lost to coqui in half of the land. Could we get guidance from the real doers in Washington? Governor, mayors, Council members: Do what it takes to invest in the lives of generations to come.

M. Puakea Nogelmeier

Kalihi

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter