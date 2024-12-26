Letter: Wahiawa library plan disregards vital services

The Wahiawa Public Library has been at its current location since 1965. Not only does it lend thousands of books every month, it is a thriving community center for dozens of free events each year and provides the public with access to the internet.

Now there is a plan to construct a new building with the library on the first floor. However, there is no information on how needed library services will be provided during the two years of construction. The planned temporary buildings would be much smaller, which would require drastically downsizing the collection. There will be no room for community events. When Wahiawa residents suggested using the old court house building, an emailed response said it is “too big.”

In the rush to construct the new building, there is complete disregard for the vital services the library provides to the Wahiawa community. Auwe!

Larry Meacham

Wahiawa

