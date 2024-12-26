Off the news: HPD to run DUI checkpoints in new year

Here’s a worrisome stat that will, hopefully, make drinkers think twice this holiday season: Over the past two months, Honolulu police have arrested 1,302 impaired drivers. Also during that period since Oct. 24, there have been 3,599 major collisions on Oahu’s roads, 41 of them resulting in critical injuries and 35 fatal crashes.

All of this is to urge, especially in this festive season of gatherings: If drinking, no driving.

And to help make the roads safer, Honolulu police will be setting up impaired-driver checkpoints at random times and locations from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28. Let’s keep this a merry time for all.