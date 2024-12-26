Off the news: Hawaii seaglider initiative gains momentum

Three state entities have joined in a push to make seagliders the newest form of interisland transport. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Hawaii Community Development Authority and Hawaii Center for Advanced Transportation Technologies are now attached to the Hawaii Seaglider Initiative (HSI), a coalition promoting the adoption of electric-powered “wing-in ground effect vehicles,” or WIGs.

WIGs fly low above the water, just 30 to 60 feet up, and can reach speeds up to 180 mph. They are also relatively cheap and clean, making for an ideal alternative to air travel. With major airlines listed as investors and partners in WIG maker REGENT Craft Inc., HSI hopes the project will get off the ground — or ocean — soon.