Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, December 26, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Sports

Hawaii basketball team defeats Oakland 73-70

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 12:11 a.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Gytis Nemeiksa drove past Oakland guard Isaiah Jones during Wednesday’s third-place game at the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center. Nemeiksa led Hawaii with 25 points in the overtime win and blocked Jones’ shot to end the game.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii forward Gytis Nemeiksa drove past Oakland guard Isaiah Jones during Wednesday’s third-place game at the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center. Nemeiksa led Hawaii with 25 points in the overtime win and blocked Jones’ shot to end the game.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Ryan Rapp, front, kept the ball in play during the second half Wednesday.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii guard Ryan Rapp, front, kept the ball in play during the second half Wednesday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Jerome Palm, drove to the basket against Oakland forward Allen Mukeba during the second half Wednesday at the Diamond Head Classic.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii forward Jerome Palm, drove to the basket against Oakland forward Allen Mukeba during the second half Wednesday at the Diamond Head Classic.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Gytis Nemeiksa drove past Oakland guard Isaiah Jones during Wednesday’s third-place game at the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center. Nemeiksa led Hawaii with 25 points in the overtime win and blocked Jones’ shot to end the game.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Ryan Rapp, front, kept the ball in play during the second half Wednesday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Jerome Palm, drove to the basket against Oakland forward Allen Mukeba during the second half Wednesday at the Diamond Head Classic.