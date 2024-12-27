Letter: Schatz and Hirono must support Gabbard bid

Hawaii’s U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono have a chance to show support for the only Polynesian (Samoan) ever to be considered for a U.S. Cabinet-level position, former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

There will always be those who believe in the crab theory. But with Hawaii considered by mainstream media as a leader in U.S. Pacific-Asia policymaking, our senators can do the unimaginable by showing they voted to back the first Polynesian person to ever be a full-fledged member of the U.S. Congress. The territories have delegates.

But then again maybe our U.S. senators dare not show the courage and chutzpah that former U.S. Rep. Gabbard showed when she was a member of Hawaii’s delegation.

Let’s see.

Peter Tali Coleman Jr.

Makiki

