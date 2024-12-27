Letter: Trump Cabinet choices presage pandemonium

The controversial list of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks is simply obnoxious, but this may be just the prelude to the pandemonium we’re going to live with for the next four years.

A potential sex trafficking criminal, now withdrawn, at the helm of Department of Justice? A vaccine skeptic and science denier to lead Department of Health and Human Services? A Putin sympathizer with no intelligence background to head national intelligence? So many of the nominees picked so far are not only unqualified in terms of knowledge and experience, but they also lack ethics and morality to oversee any government agency. It’s like putting a cat in charge of a fish market.

When you make a wrong choice, you pay the price. When you don’t learn a lesson therefrom, the price doubles and triples. May God bless America and keep it from running toward perdition.

Kyongnok Min

Kapolei

