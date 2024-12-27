Letter: Why run down Skyline for a few daily riders?

Whenever I see the rail running I try to look inside to see how many people are riding it, but all I see is a waste of money. Always just a few or none at all. All we are doing is wearing out the rail cars and system. When ridership picks up and we finally need them, it will be time to buy new cars.

Can we please get an audit on how much it is costing us to run empty or near-empty cars versus income, and is it worth it to do this just to show the public that the rail works?

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

