Off the news: Questions still remain in Mike Miske’s death

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

There are still many questions surrounding the death of Honolulu crime boss Michael J. Miske Jr. The most basic: “How did that happen within the Federal Detention Center?”

Miske — found guilty July 18 of racketeering conspiracy, murder and 11 other felony charges — was found dead in his cell Dec. 1. On Tuesday, the Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner said Miske, 50, died of “toxicity of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl,” an apparent accidental death while he awaited sentencing.

The fact that the drugs could reach Miske, or anyone in the detention center, must be explained.