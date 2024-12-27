Off the news: Watch for Kilauea eruption spectacle

Seeing Madame Pele in action never gets old — and nowadays, livestreaming makes it easier than ever. Monday’s sudden eruption at Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau Crater has since subsided, but resumption in activity is possible in the coming days. Check out www.youtube.com/usgs/live to view smoldering and any lava action from the caldera’s northwest rim.

After two days of vigorous lava fountains, the eruption paused for a second time on Wednesday, with only weak bubbling and drainback thereafter. But anything can happen, and when it does, it could be spectacular, again.