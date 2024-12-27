Key First Hawaiian executive Christopher Dods to step down

Christopher L. Dods, vice chair and chief operating officer of First Hawaiian Inc. and First Hawaiian Bank, will resign from his roles effective March 31, the company announced Thursday.

“My career here will always be a source of pride, and my love for the people and the organization can never be overstated,” Dods said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work at such a fine and storied institution as First Hawaiian Bank.”

Dods, 49, whose father is former First Hawaiian Chair and CEO Walter Dods, will remain with the bank through the first quarter to assist with a seamless transition of responsibilities.

Christopher Dods began his career at First Hawaiian Bank in 2007 within the Card Services Division, where he handled product development, compliance and operations for credit and debit cards.

Over time he took on broader responsibilities, including marketing, communications, digital banking and consumer products.

Promoted to vice chairman and COO in 2021, Dods also oversaw enterprise technology management, enterprise operations services, data and analytics, and strategy and transformation.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Chris has been a key member of our management team and has made significant contributions to FHB during his time at the bank,” Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said in a statement. “Under his leadership, we have made great strides in modernizing the bank and creating a user-friendly, highly functional digital experience for both our consumer and business customers. We would like to thank Chris for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The company has not yet announced plans for Dods’ successor.