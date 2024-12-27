On the Move: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

Swipe or click to see more

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has announced the following new appointments to its executive team:

>> John Pele as executive director. Pele’s experience in hospitality and management includes being purchasing director, rooms director and general manager of Molokai Ranch prior to its closure in 2008; owner and operator of Maunaloa General Store and Hiro’s Ohana Grill in Hotel Molokai; and serving on the Molokai Planning Commission from 2017 to 2023.

>> Naomi Cooper as deputy director. Coop­er’s experience in marketing and communications includes serving as communications director for the association in 2023 as well as serving on the boards Women in Lodging, the Maui County Visitor Industry Coalition and as neighbor island chair of the Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Program.

>> Angela Doran as manager of events and membership. Doran’s experience includes accounting, business management and investment banking; and collaborating and volunteering for more than 30 nonprofit organizations on Maui, including Maui United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Maui Ocean Center and the Pacific Whale Foundation.

