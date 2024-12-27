Parks department to update rules for community gardens

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As demand for community garden space grows on Oahu, the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation is set to implement long-needed updates to the Honolulu Recreational Community Gardening Program rules.

Originally established in 1975 and last revised in 1984, the rules are being modernized to address the evolving needs of Oahu’s expanding and diverse gardening community, the city said in a news release.

A public hearing to discuss the proposed rule changes will be held Jan. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Foster Botanical Garden’s Conservatory Classroom in downtown Honolulu, with a virtual option available via Zoom.

The proposed updates focus on safety, fairness, sustainability and transparency to ensure the program’s continued success, the city says.

New safety measures include plot visibility requirements, height limits for trees and fences, and bans on hazardous materials and plants. Additionally, restrictions will be placed on structures that pose risks or alter surface runoff patterns.

To promote fairness, the city says the revisions streamline the application process, require new gardeners to begin work on plots within 14 days, and provide clear procedures for addressing rule violations and appeals.

The updates also address plot turnover by prohibiting inherited plots and clarifying the revocation process.

The new rules aim to reduce the burden on volunteers by increasing city oversight of the waitlist and application process, requiring updated contact information for gardeners, and facilitating email communication, digital payments and virtual meetings.

Ecologically, the updated guidelines introduce water conservation measures, control invasive species and restrict the use of unapproved herbicides, pesticides and soil amendments.

Transparency is also prioritized, with fixed schedules for fees, clearly defined roles for gardeners and garden officers, and structured processes for meetings, elections and communication.

These revisions come after years of community outreach, which began in 2021 and included public surveys and ongoing coordination with gardeners, new staff and stakeholders, the city says. The goal is to keep the program safe, accessible and beneficial for all participants.

Over 300 residents are on the waitlist for one of the 1,238 garden plots available at 11 sites. Some have been waiting for up to three years, reflecting increased interest in gardening, particularly for food security and outdoor recreation since the COVID- 19 pandemic.

For those unable to attend the hearing, written testimony will be accepted until Feb. 4.

Submissions can be mailed to the Department of Parks and Recreation at 1000 Uluohia St., Suite 309, Kapolei, HI 96707. Copies of the proposed and existing rules are available at the same address or online at the HRCGP website.

People requiring special assistance are encouraged to contact DPR at 808-768-3006 or parks@honolulu.gov at least five business days prior to the hearing.