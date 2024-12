New Mexico Lobos wide receiver Luke Wysong (15) is hit by Hawaii Warriors linebacker Logan Taylor (16) and defensive back Peter Manuma (1) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Clarence T. C. Ching Fieldlast month.

Despite participating in the senior-walk ceremony last month, at least four players are considering a hana hou to their University of Hawaii football careers.

On Monday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a blanket waiver granting an additional year of eligibility to select former junior college transfers. According to the published memo, the waiver extends an extra year of eligibility in 2025-26 to student-athletes who previously “competed at a non-NCAA school for one or more years” and otherwise would have exhausted their eligibility following the 2024-25 season academic year.

The waiver stemmed from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s challenge of an NCAA rule limiting a player’s eligibility window to five years to play four seasons, including time spent at a junior college.

Defensive tackle Daniel “Sauce” Williams, linebackers Logan Taylor and Noah Kema, safety Justin Sinclair and cornerback Caleb “C-Bo” Brown are among the Rainbow Warriors eligible to extend their college careers based on the NCAA’s ruling.

“More than likely, yes,” Williams said of remaining with the Rainbow Warriors. “I plan on coming back to Hawaii. I’m getting everything situated back home (in San Antonio, Texas).”

Williams played at Navarro (junior) College and Trinity Valley Community College before joining the Warriors in 2023.

“My mind is to continue to play, obviously,” said Taylor, who also served as the team’s co-captain and inspirational leader. He also leads worship services, an endeavor he would like to pursue full time when his football career is done.

Taylor and his wife are expecting their third child in March.

“I definitely want to play,” he said. “This decision is not mine alone to make. I’ve got a family. I have to talk with my wife. I have to pray about it.”

Taylor was preparing for the rest of his life when he learned of the NCAA’s ruling.

“I can’t believe this rule even passed,” said Taylor, who played 11 games for El Camino College in California in 2019 ahead of transferring to UH. “Even before this whole thing came out, I felt, man, I still have more to give playing-wise. For the door to be open is such an answered prayer. Being wise, I’m seeking counsel. I’m seeking the Lord. It’s bigger than my decision. When you have a family, it’s no longer just what you want. That’s what I’m going through right now. I have no worries. I know God’s plan is the best plan. I know his plan will be revealed soon enough. Good things in store, whatever it is.”

Taylor added: “I desire to play totally. That’s my desire. It’s trust in the Lord with your heart. Lean not on your own understanding. My understanding is, let’s run it back.”

Kema, who played at Snow (junior) College before joining the Warriors, and Taylor were roommates during road trips. “I’m definitely in talks and conversations with people right now,” Kema said. “We’re kind of working through the process right now.”

Kema is not ready to announce a decision. But he described the ruling as “an exciting, kind of crazy turn of events. It’s kind of awesome and surreal. I’m processing it right now. The option (to return to UH) is definitely amazing.”

Sinclair said he still is trying to “figure it out. … I’m going to talk to my coaches. I want to learn more about this opportunity. I want to learn more about the details of the new ruling. … But I would love to come back and play.”

Another year at UH, Sinclair said, would boost his pro-football aspirations.

“I think my chances would increase if I go another season,” said Sinclair, who played two seasons for College of San Mateo before becoming a Warrior in January 2023. “That would be good for me to get another year.”