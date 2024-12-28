Letter: Mayor Blangiardi fails on car laws, fireworks, homeless

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Our mayor has failed us miserably. Three major issues that he will not address: 1 in 5 cars running around our streets unregistered; illegal fireworks make it like living in Afghanistan; and homeless who have taken over our precious beaches and turned them into dumps.

We need to change our leading party.

Why doesn’t our local media expose these critical problems? They need to stop being a mouthpiece for the government and be a savior for the people.

Don Jones

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

