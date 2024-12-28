Letter: Trump already causing governmental mayhem

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

We all live by certain values, morals and principles. It’s who we are. Our soul and spirit.

Donald Trump won the presidential election convincingly. Did voters compromise their values? Did they forget Trump is a pathological liar, misogynist, philanderer and convicted felon? If voters value those character traits, I get it. If not, why vote for him?

That’s like being in an abusive relationship. You overlook all those flaws because he’s … what? A good president? We saw how he messed up the COVID-19 pandemic response. Thousands died.

Look what he’s doing now. Republicans are driving us to possible ruin. Trump and Elon Musk are threatening them. Trump is not even the president yet, but look at the chaos he creates.

Way to go, America!

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

