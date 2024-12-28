Letter: West Oahu casino haven could solve Hawaii problems

West Oahu should be developed into a casino strip, like Las Vegas but in the middle the Pacific Ocean. Come on people, stop being so missionary- minded!

I figure so many local folks — many specifically from West Oahu — must move to Vegas to find work and housing. And if they do have Oahu jobs, they likely travel each work day to town or Waikiki. In doing so, the highways, streets and roads get clogged with unneeded traffic that would not exist if there were casino or hotel or restaurant jobs on the West Side.

If West Oahu were developed into “Las Vegas of the Pacific,” Waikiki, which is physically disappearing into the sea, would be counterbalanced by a homeostatic equivalent.

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

