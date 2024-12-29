Letter: Airline hypocritical for firing over tattoo

On Dec. 24, ABC Pacific reported Hawaiian Airlines recently fired a Samoan-American woman, Tracy Sialega-Fili, who was employed for nearly four years but was terminated this month after getting a tualima, a traditional hand tattoo, in May to honor her father who has been seriously ill.

Hawaiian Airlines was quoted, “While we understand the importance and cultural significance of tattoos in Hawaii, these standards are in place to ensure our company, which transports guests from around the world, remains respectful to those with cultural sensitivities to tattoos.”

Hawaiian Airlines, now owned by Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, has for decades cashed in on its cultural appropriation of Polynesian symbols and even decorated its aircraft with tattoos from a character in Disney’s “Moana.” But if an actual Polynesian displays any sort of symbols of their culture, off she goes. Can’t have customers be upset by encountering real Polynesian culture.

Paul Pollitt

Kailua

