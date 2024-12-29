Letter: Believe it — Santa is spirit of generosity

Sunday, December 29, 2024
I appreciated your article about the belief in Santa remaining strong with kids and even sometimes adults. Though I was Jewish, I believed in Santa. I knew he went to other kids’ houses but skipped mine because I was Jewish. That was OK because I still received Hanukkah gifts.
My parents didn’t think a Jewish girl had any use for Santa, so they told me he wasn’t real at the tender age of 4. “But don’t tell the other kids,” my mother admonished me. I felt so ripped I told the other kids, and their mothers called mine to complain.
Age 4 is too young to be told. Better to wait until the child is old enough to ask.
As an adult, I have reclaimed my belief in Santa. He is the personification of the spirit of generosity. Yes, even the department store Santas are real!
Harmony Bentosino
Kapolei
