Letter: Santa myth only good for short-term gain

Your Christmas Day article, “Santa approval rating remains steady,” avoids the most profound dilemma foisted upon our children. We reward them with toys only if they behave for a few weeks before Christmas. And Santa stalks them day and night to assess their behavior. Behave temporarily for rewards, not for integrity. How much of this mindset continues into their adulthood? Basis for political pay-to- play?
Much worse is this omniscient Santa intruding upon the intimate and unspoken thoughts that make each child unique. Do we forfeit our core sense of self to Santa?
George Nakamura
Mililani
