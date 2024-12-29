Letter: Santa myth only good for short-term gain

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Your Christmas Day article, “Santa approval rating remains steady,” avoids the most profound dilemma foisted upon our children. We reward them with toys only if they behave for a few weeks before Christmas. And Santa stalks them day and night to assess their behavior. Behave temporarily for rewards, not for integrity. How much of this mindset continues into their adulthood? Basis for political pay-to- play?

Much worse is this omniscient Santa intruding upon the intimate and unspoken thoughts that make each child unique. Do we forfeit our core sense of self to Santa?

George Nakamura

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter