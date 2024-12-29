Counties offer disposal, recycling options for Christmas trees

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

As the holiday season draws to a close, counties across the state are providing several disposal and recycling options to encourage residents to recycle their fresh Christmas trees and manage holiday waste responsibly.

On Oahu, the city Department of Environmental Services is offering guidance for “tree-recycling” and disposal that instructs residents with automated curbside green waste collection to remove all decorations — including tinsel — and cut their trees into pieces that will fit entirely inside the green cart with the lid closed.

Trees with flocking or tinsel must be cut, bagged and placed in the gray trash cart.

Households with manual curbside collection should cut their trees into 3-foot sections, bundle them securely and place them at the curb on their regular refuse collection day. Alternatively, residents can drop off whole trees at any ENV Convenience Center, except in Wahiawa or at the Kapaa Transfer Station in Kailua.

Live, undecorated trees also can be taken to Hawaiian Earth Recycling in Wahiawa, with no charge for dropoff.

Condominiums and commercial properties can arrange bulk delivery of trees to the city’s composting facility with waived tipping fees during the holiday season. For details, contact the ENV Refuse Division at 808-768-3200, option 7.

On Kauai, the county’s Solid Waste Division is reminding Garden Isle residents to manage the 25% increase in trash typically generated during the holiday season, including boxes, wrapping paper, foam and food packaging, plastic bags and decorations.

Recycling bins are available islandwide, but residents are asked not to leave recyclables on the ground if bins are full, to avoid contamination.

For live Christmas trees, residents should remove all decorations and stands before dropping them off at green waste areas at refuse transfer stations or at Kauai Nursery &Landscaping on Kaumualii Highway in Puhi. Trees can be loaded onto the truck parked in the nursery driveway daily through Jan. 31.

For more information, visit kauai.gov/recycling or contact Andy Boyd at 808-241-4838 or email aboyd@kauai.gov.

In Maui County, temporary Christmas tree dropoff sites in Kihei and Makawao are operating daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 5. The Kihei site is located off Welakahao Road, and the Makawao site is behind Kalama Intermediate School on Makani Road.

Residents can also use ongoing green waste dropoff services at:

>> Central Maui Landfill, Pulehu and Hansen roads in Puunene, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

>> Olowalu Recycling and Refuse Convenience Center off Honoapiilani Highway from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

>> Hana Landfill, at 35 Hana Highway, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

>> Lanai Landfill, off Kaumalapau Highway, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

>> Molokai-Naiwa Landfill &Recycling Center, off Maunaloa Highway, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Information about Christmas tree-recycling on the Big Island was not available.