Local 5 hopes contract gains set standard for all Hawaii hotel workers
STAR-ADVERTISER / OCT. 11
Unite Here Local 5 hotel workers at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort picketed at the resort during their 40-day strike that ended in November.
STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPT. 1
Five thousand Local 5 members from seven Waikiki hotels and one Kauai hotel began a three-day strike in September after months of contract negotiations fell through. Workers marched in front of the Moana Surfrider along Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki.