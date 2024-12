An international research team used the James Webb Space Telescope to observe massive galaxies initially discovered by the Subaru Telescope in a region of the early universe known as the Spiderweb protocluster.

These observations reveal that galaxies hosting active supermassive black holes have ceased forming new stars, while those without such activity continue star formation. This finding supports the theory that black hole activity can suppress star formation in galaxies.

The Spiderweb protocluster, observed as it was over 10 billion years ago, offers insights into the early stages of galaxy evolution. The Subaru Telescope’s initial observations suggested a link between black hole activity and star formation rates, which JWST’s high-resolution imaging has now confirmed. These results enhance our understanding of how massive galaxies and their central black holes co-evolve, shedding light on the processes that shape the universe’s large-scale structure.

Special events

The Quadrantids meteor shower, renowned for its bright meteors, will peak Friday night into early Saturday morning. Originating from the asteroid 2003 EH1, this shower can produce up to 40 meteors per hour at its peak. With minimal moonlight interference this year, observers in Hawaii can expect favorable viewing conditions, especially after midnight when the radiant near the constellation Bootes rises higher in the sky.

New Year’s stargazing

Begin the year by observing the brilliant Hokuloa (Venus) in the western evening sky. Venus will shine brightly as the “evening star” throughout January, offering a dazzling sight shortly after sunset.

Evening observing

In January the star family Kekaomakali‘i, “The Bailer of Makali‘i,” continues to dominate the night sky. Rising high in the eastern sky after sunset, this starline is integral to traditional Hawaiian navigation. Comprising stars such as Hokulei (Capella), Na Mahoe (Gemini), Kapuahi (Aldebaran), A‘a (Sirius) and Ke Ali‘i Kona i ka lewa (Canopus), Kekaomakali‘i serves as a celestial guide for voyagers across the Pacific.

To the north, the bright constellation ‘Iwakeli‘i (Cassiopeia) remains visible, its distinctive “W” shape gracing the winter sky. Looking southward, you can see the four chiefs Manokalanipo (Alpheratz), Kakuhihewa (Scheat), Keawe (Markab) and Pi‘ilani (Algenib), and just past that with a good eye you can spot Makulu (Saturn). The brilliant Makali‘i (Pleiades) star cluster continues to sparkle, signaling the ongoing Makahiki season, a time of rest, reflection and renewal in Hawaiian culture.

In the eastern sky, Jupiter (Ka‘awela) can be seen shortly after sunset. Hokuloa (Venus) can be viewed shining radiantly in the southwestern part of the night sky. Through binoculars or a telescope, observers can view the stunning jewels of the heavens, making these planets rewarding targets for stargazing.

Morning observing

For early risers, Jupiter (Ka‘awela) will remain visible in the predawn western sky throughout January, offering a brilliant beacon before sunrise.

Look toward Hokupa‘a in the north and see Na hiku (Big Dipper) just before dawn, and if you follow its “panhandle,” the next star you’ll see is Hokule‘a (Arcturus), Hawaii’s zenith star, making up the northern half of the key navigational constellation Kaiwikuamo‘o, for voyagers. It reminds us that through the stars, the ocean that surrounds us has never been a barrier, but a means to connect.

The ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii is a center for informal science education at the University of Hawaii at Hilo showcasing astronomy and Hawaiian culture as parallel journeys of human exploration.