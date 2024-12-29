Pa‘ani Challenge big draw for Hawaii, mainland wrestlers
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pearl City’s Serah Yogi beat Taylen Babas-Marino of Hilo at the Pa’ani Challenge at Kamehameha School in Kapalama.
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii state champion Zoe-Shalom Ahue-Bolosan of Leilehua pinned Lakewood (Calif.) heavyweight Ashley Wafer in the 235-pound class Saturday at the Pa’ani Challenge at Kamehameha School.
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hilo phenom Kaloni Brown, right, beat Nevaeh Lavarias of Pearl City at the Pa‘ani Challenge at Kamehameha on Saturday.