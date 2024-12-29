Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, December 29, 2024 73° Today's Paper

Travel

Rick Steves’ Europe: Tiny Andorra does not get lost in the Pyrenees

By Rick Steves

Today

Featured Columns

COURTESY RICK STEVES Andorra’s capital, Andorra la Vella, sits high in the Pyrenees.

COURTESY RICK STEVES

Andorra’s capital, Andorra la Vella, sits high in the Pyrenees.