Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe

Naomi Tadani of Honolulu found the spirit of aloha outside the luxury suites of the Las Vegas Raiders during a tour of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Photo by Tad Tadani.

Jim McMahon was all smiles when he discovered Poke Makai in Cologne, Germany. Photo by Kelly McMahon.

Makiki resident Lari Yasui took a trip to see the Spam Museum in Austin, Minn., and stopped its Hawaii exhibit. “When they found out that I was from Hawaii, they gave me a lei with a single slice of Spam hanging on it,” she said. Photo by Cliff Kimura.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.