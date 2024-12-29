Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Signs of Hawaiian Life

Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe

Makiki resident Lari Yasui took a trip to see the Spam Museum in Austin, Minn., and stopped its Hawaii exhibit. “When they found out that I was from Hawaii, they gave me a lei with a single slice of Spam hanging on it,” she said. Photo by Cliff Kimura.
Jim McMahon was all smiles when he discovered Poke Makai in Cologne, Germany. Photo by Kelly McMahon.
Naomi Tadani of Honolulu found the spirit of aloha outside the luxury suites of the Las Vegas Raiders during a tour of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Photo by Tad Tadani.
