Winter in Alaska: Reveling in playground of ice and snow
A skier slices through heavy powder on a black diamond run at Eaglecrest Ski Area in Juneau, Alaska, Nov. 28,
A family ice skates and perfects their hockey prowess on Mendenhall Lake, below Mendenhall Glacier, outside of Juneau, Alaska, Nov. 24. The state’s capital, a popular cruise port in summer, becomes a bargain-seeker’s base for skiing, skating, hiking and glacier-gazing in the winter off-season.