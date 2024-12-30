Letter: Bring Hawaiians together with OHA cultural center

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

New Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chair Kai Kahele stated many objectives to improve OHA’s representation for the Hawaiian people.

For example, he is proposing to reopen an OHA office in Washington, D.C., provide housing and serve other Native Hawaiian needs. Some of these are a pie in the sky. My suggestion is to start at the ground level.

OHA has its administrative offices in a small shopping area on Nimitz Highway, yet it owns a vast amount of aina in Kakaako. There has been too much olelo about high-rise buildings being built. I suggest building a Hawaiian Cultural Center there in Kakaako. Other cultures have their respective community centers, like Filipino Community Center, Hawaii Okinawa Center and Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.

Where is the Hawaiian Cultural Center for all kanaka to get together, meet, share their culture and plan for all of us?

Miriam Kuulei Mata

Pearl City

