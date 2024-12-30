Letter: Democrats must realize government is broken

It’s so burdensome watching our Democratic leaders not understand what the country is feeling. Gov. Josh Green’s disdain for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of Health and Human Services (HHS) demonstrates how far down in the sand he has his head. I’m no fan of RFK Jr. either, but so many of our country’s key departments are broken and in desperate need of upheaval, the HHS as much as any.

What have people with public health backgrounds done for the HHS? Look around at our national health. Maybe it’s time for a new perspective, someone who isn’t a part of an established order.

The Democrats raised an unprecedented amount of money for the presidential campaign by people who are wealthy and enjoy the status quo. The rest of the country spoke with their vote. It’s time for Hawaii’s established politicos to wake up to what is happening.

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

