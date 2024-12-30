Letter: Student provides deep insight on political rift

The other day, I had a conversation with a former student, now a high school senior. I asked her thoughts on comments about the Democratic Party’s dominance in the islands and the need for a stronger Republican Party. Her perspective was insightful.

She expressed a deep appreciation for diverse opinions, but felt the current two-party system fosters nothing but divisions and conflicts. In Hawaii, she believed the culture calls for a different approach. The Democratic Party, she argued, must prioritize inclusivity by broadening its reach and amplifying diverse voices. But, the party builds connections and trust, and the people provide the many perspectives required for progress.

Her words resonated with me. I interpreted her vision as a call for a pluralistic democracy — one that transcends boundaries, listens to all voices, fosters unity and works collaboratively to address future challenges. It’s an inspiring and thought-provoking view. Thank you, V!

Carl Sabatino

Kapahulu

