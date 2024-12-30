Letter: Trump playing the game like a gridiron matchup

To use a football metaphor, Donald Trump is “flooding the zone.” There are too many dubious Cabinet candidates for the defense to keep out of the game.

It’s an “I win or you lose” situation for Trump. If his sycophant nominee is confirmed, Trump wins. He has someone, loyal to him alone, in a position to push his policies. Trump does not lose if a given individual is not confirmed. He has learned something about the defense. Trump will use that information when pushing new candidates, threatening defenders and attacking the deep state.

As always, he will work the officials (voters) and complain about those who are blocking him from carrying out the people’s will.

Dan Anderson

Moiliili

