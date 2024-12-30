Letter: Trump shows his stripes, takes orders from Musk

This is regarding Elon Musk and his puppet, Donald Trump. It did not take very long to see how Trump is going to run the country. Sad. Blame someone or something else when a plan does not work.

I still do not understand how people forgot why they voted Trump out of office in the first place. The sad thing is the middle class and below are the ones to pay for the Republicans’ agenda. The rich get richer and are laughing at all of us. Money buys anything.

Paul Tamaru

Kailua

