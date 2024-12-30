Off the news: Almost time to (legally) pop firecrackers

Oahu residents planning to set off firecrackers on New Year’s Eve hopefully planned ahead, because permit applications to buy the items closed on Dec. 21. That oddly early deadline differs from other counties including the Big Island, where permits are available up to midnight New Year’s Eve, and Kauai, which sells permits through Dec. 31.

Those without a permit can still take part in the festivities by popping paperless fireworks and novelties, typically sold alongside legal firecrackers at select stores. Once again, sparklers and fountains are not on the list of permitted fireworks on Oahu. Neither are aerial fireworks, it must be said.

However you choose to ring in 2025, do so responsibly, legally and safely. No pyrotechnic extravaganza is worth life or limb.