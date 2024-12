“May (the Carter ohana) find comfort in knowing that his life’s work has left an indelible mark on the world and will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Hawaii lawmakers and community leaders are mourning the death of former President Jimmy Carter while reflecting on his legacy, particularly his humanitarian efforts following his presidency.

The Carter Center announced Sunday that Carter died at the age of 100 in his home in Plains, Ga.

Gov. Josh Green offered his condolences, recognizing that Carter’s legacy, marked by his tireless efforts in human rights, global diplomacy and humanitarian causes, reflects the values of aloha cherished in Hawaii.

“Through his work, he reminded us all of the power of humility, kindness, and a deep care for others,” Green said in a statement. “On behalf of the people of Hawai‘i, Jaime and I send our aloha and heartfelt condolences to the Carter ‘ohana during this difficult time. May they find comfort in knowing that his life’s work has left an indelible mark on the world and will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Carter, a Democrat, served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. He defeated Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election but served only one term, losing to Republican challenger Ronald Reagan in a 1980 electoral landslide. Carter holds the distinction of living longer after his presidency than any other U.S. president.

As president, Carter faced significant challenges, including a struggling economy and the Iran hostage crisis. Despite these difficulties, his administration brokered the Camp David Accords, a historic peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.

After his presidency, Carter founded the Carter Center, a nongovernmental nonprofit organization to advance human rights and alleviate human suffering, including helping improve the quality of life for people in more than 80 countries.

“I join Americans across the country in mourning the loss of former President Jimmy Carter,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said in a statement. “As president, he worked to protect the environment, expand clean energy, champion human rights, and advance Middle East peace. After leaving office, he spent decades helping the less fortunate, in America and around the world. His legacy of service, kindness, and generosity will live on. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Carter family.”

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, said faith, hope and service will always define Carter.

“Faith in God and humanity. Hope for our country and world and for each and all of us. Service as the purpose of life, each in our own best way. His was truly a life of consequence,” Case said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also commended Carter’s lifelong commitment to public service, describing him as a leader who exemplified integrity and a profound care for humanity.

Derek Turbin, chair of the Democratic Party of Hawaii, also reflected on Carter’s legacy, emphasizing that Carter’s work and contributions played a significant role in providing Hawaii with valuable resources for housing.

“He was such a kind, philanthropic human being who really brought kindness and decency to office,” Turbin said. “He was a unique president in that people really appreciated his legacy after he left office. As the chair of the Democratic Party, we’re going to continue to appreciate that legacy, which came from peace and selflessness. We hope future presidents follow that model, leaving their mark not just by what they do in office, but by using the tremendous platform they have after leaving office.”

Carter’s contributions extended far beyond politics. He became a dedicated volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, starting in 1984 when he helped renovate a six-story apartment building in New York.

Over the years, Carter and wife Rosalynn worked with more than 108,100 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate or repair more than 4,447 homes, raising awareness about the need for affordable housing.

“His commitment to initiatives like Habitat for Humanity and his relentless efforts to eradicate disease and poverty were reflections of a heart driven by empathy and purpose,” Blangiardi said.

Locally, Honolulu Habitat for Humanity has served more than 500 people across Oahu since its founding in 1988. Nerine Asbel, the organization’s director of operations, said Carter’s work remains an inspiration.

“Carter was definitely a great example,” Asbel said. “He set a great example for our community, our nation, and even globally, showing the impact of what a community can achieve by lifting one another.”

Asbel emphasized the importance of supporting not only new construction projects, but also home repairs, which sustain existing housing.

“Volunteering or donating helps sustain infrastructure and supports neighbors in maintaining their homes,” she said.

Honolulu Habitat is building its 95th home and has completed numerous repair projects.

“If we continue to carry on the belief Carter had, we can continue to make a great impact locally, nationally, and internationally,” Asbel said.