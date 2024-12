Those participating in the annual First Day Hike along the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail are encouraged to arrive early to reach the summit in time to see the sunrise at 7:09 a.m.

The new year will kick off Wednesday with Hawaii’s annual First Day Hike, welcoming the first sunrise of 2025 at the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail in East Oahu.

Curt Cottrell, administrator of the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks, recommends arriving early to reach the summit in time for sunrise at 7:09 a.m.

“Most years the crowd, often times exceeding 800 people, sees a spectacular sunrise,” Cottrell said in a statement. “However, of course everything is weather dependent, and a few years, cloud cover obscured the view of the sun slowly rising out of the Pacific.”

As part of a 13-year nationwide tradition celebrating America’s state parks, the hike is anticipated to attract hundreds of participants. Even if clouds obscure the sunrise, attendees can enjoy a distinctive cultural celebration that makes Hawaii’s First Day Hike unique.

“DSP is very grateful for the community partnership for an event that adds cultural elements to the striking natural landscape,” Cottrell said.

Kumu Sam Gon and Halau Mele honor the host culture with the pu — or conch shell — and oli — or chant — just before the sun rises.

The event features a performance by the nonprofit Taiko Center of the Pacific, led by sensei Chizuko Endo, showcasing traditional Japanese drumming. The morning concludes with Scottish bagpiper Charles “Scott” Walker playing as hikers make their way back down the trail.

To accommodate the event, the summit-viewing platform will be closed before and during sunrise for the cultural performances but will reopen afterward. Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement will be present to ensure safety.

The gates to the trailhead will open at 5:30 a.m., providing sufficient time to hike the 1-mile paved footpath to the summit before sunrise.

Hikers should bring flashlights, blankets and warm clothing, as conditions at Kaiwi are often dark and windy, especially at the summit.

Parking at the trailhead is limited, and overflow parking will be along the highway. Carpooling is recommended, and caution is advised when crossing the road.

Portable toilets will be available at the trailhead, as there are no permanent restroom facilities.

Pets must be on leashes, and owners are required to carry waste bags.

Hikers are required to carry out all rubbish to maintain the cleanliness of the trail.