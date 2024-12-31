Letter: Expect blanket pardon for illegal immigrants

Will President Joe Biden issue a blanket pardon to undocumented immigrants? It would certainly throw a monkey wrench in President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to conduct mass deportations. A mass pardon would likely create enough legal issues to thwart the prospect of mass deportations, causing all kinds of complications and delays.

Think of the irony. In the event of a mass pardon, undocumented persons currently living in the shadows will rush out to proclaim their illegal status and to get their names on a safe list. Democrats never had any intention of securing America’s borders. So don’t be surprised when you see how low Biden will go on his way out to sabotage Trump, subvert the rule of law and ignore the will of American voters.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

