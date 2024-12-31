Letter: Expect Trump to create swamp of sycophants

Now that he will be in power, Donald Trump will start creating the swamp he promised to drain. He will do it by installing obedient sycophants in keygovernment positions. He will do it by installing judges like Aileen Cannon, who support his crooked agenda. He will do it by alienating countries that support democratic ideals and by supporting countries that have authoritarian regimes.

We need to oppose his efforts to take away funds from seniors and those who need it the most. We need to stop him from giving more unnecessary tax breaks to his billionaire donors. Trust in the government will be the big issue during his term in office.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

