Letter: Hawaii politicos pursue bad tax-and-spend policies

Our naive politicians, including Gov. Josh Green and City Council members Tommy Waters and Radiant Cordero, still don’t understand the consequences of their goals to tax and spend. They don’t comprehend that our government is inefficient, especially when it comes to money.

Our governor wants to put a tourism tax on every tourist without understanding that it will cause more harm than benefit, since tourists have other choices where to visit and spend their money.

Waters and Cordero want to impose an empty homes tax, even though San Francisco had a judge who ruled that a similar initiative there was unconstitutional. They think that it would increase the availability of rentals and lower housing costs, since most are investors who leave their units vacant and use them only when they want. Foolish.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

