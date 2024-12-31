Letter: Ridiculously unqualified Cabinet picks will fail us

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With America facing serious problems worldwide, it seems Donald Trump is already doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding with these ridiculously unqualified Cabinet nominees designed to fail the country.

Now is not the time for unqualified sycophants and bootlickers in the Cabinet; the stakes are too high. This Trump administration of deluded conspiracy theorists, polluters, fascists, felons and sexual assaulters cannot address the nation’s problems. Trump is a grifter, and the country will suffer greatly for reelecting him.

And after four years of GOP pollution and tax cuts for the rich (all they ever offer), the country and world will be much worse off. Trump’s “concepts of a plan” are fascism, pollution and grifting.

Michael Rueli

Kaimuki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter