Off the news: Bidding President Carter a fond aloha

Hawaii was more than the 50th State to the 39th commander-in-chief. It was home to the late President Jimmy Carter.

The Navy veteran, who died Sunday, was assigned to the submarine USS Pomfret, based at Pearl Harbor, in 1948. While on board, Carter earned his submariner’s qualification and served as communications officer, sonar officer, electronics officer, gunnery officer and supply officer.

But he wasn’t always at sea. The second of the Carters’ four children, James Earl “Chip” Carter III, was born April 12, 1950, in Honolulu, adding to the late president’s Hawaii memories.