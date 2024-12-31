Off the news: Hawaii on map for travel scofflaws

Airplane stowaways have put Hawaii in the news this past holiday week, and that’s not a good thing.

On Christmas Eve, a body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Maui from Chicago. On that same day, in an unrelated incident, a person was captured trying to sneak onto a Delta Air flight from Seattle to Honolulu. That person had made it aboard the plane, but was removed after the crew was alerted to the attempted stowaway before takeoff.

It’s definitely time for all airlines, and the Transportation Security Administration, to reinforce screening training and boarding procedures with staffers.